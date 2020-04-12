RISK UPDATE:
The Storm Prediction Center's Sunday 9 am update has removed the "enhanced risk" from our southern communities. However, we are still not completely in the clear for severe weather today and it remains a complicated forecast. Nearly all of the viewing area is under a "slight risk" for severe weather. This is a level 2 out of 5.
It is still a conditional threat for severe weather based on if we are able to destabilize enough this afternoon and evening. The more rain we receive during the day, the lower our chances are for severe weather. However, it is still important to be weather aware today and have multiple ways to get warnings, especially before you go to bed tonight.
THREATS:
All modes of severe weather are possible for today and tonight. This includes damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. It is going to rain and storm regardless of how strong they become and at times the rain could become heavy. We will be watching for flooding issues. Expect 1-2'' of rain with locally higher amounts. Rain and storms will become more likely with time. Winds will also become stronger throughout the day and it will continue to be gusty into Monday.
TIMING:
We have already seen a few light and widely scattered showers this morning. Additional on and off scattered showers are expected through the rest of the morning and afternoon before becoming more widespread later today and tonight. The amount of rain we see in the morning and afternoon will be critical for the severe potential later. If we see a lot of rain during that time, it will inhibit instability and by extension the severe potential.
Showers this afternoon, extensive cloud cover and widespread convection to south will be limiting instability today. However, due to other favorable ingredients (like impressive wind shear) it is worth noting it will not take much instability to develop strong to severe storms. So think ahead and have your severe weather plan ready just in case!
The best chance for severe weather remains this evening through tomorrow morning (after 7 pm until about 5 am). Showers will taper off through tomorrow morning and it will be drier by the afternoon. The whole WDRB Weather team will be monitoring the storms. If/when severe storms develop we will keep you posted in a variety of ways - including social media and will cut into programming if needed.
WIND ADVISORY:
Tonight's storms are being brought to us by a cold front. In the wake of the cold front, very windy conditions are expected by Monday morning with colder temperatures. Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Monday morning from 2 am - 2 pm. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Jennings and Carroll Counties. The worst of the winds will likely occur anywhere between 7 AM and 11 AM EDT. 40-50 mph wind gusts are likely. Scattered power outages are likely, loose objects can be blown about and driving may be difficult on north to south oriented roads. Use extra caution.