Scattered showers and storms continue to move through the area into the early and mid-afternoon. A couple of these could be on the stronger side, but the severe threat before tonight is low. Winds through the rest of the afternoon, outside of thunderstorms could gust up to 40 mph, prompting a wind advisory through 2 a.m.
What these showers before the later front are doing is taking out a lot of that storm energy, or instability needed for the main line of strong storms to keep its intensity later tonight. However, we are looking for a potential dry period that could help the atmosphere become a little more unstable again. So, let's get into it.
Timing
First, let's talk about the updated timing. This front is booking it across the Midwest and isn't slowing down. Therefore, we should all prepare for the storms to arrive a little earlier.
Scattered showers continue through mid-afternoon across the area.
Some data is picking up on a dry period, although brief, during the late afternoon and through early dinnertime. This is very important because this could dictate how much instability, or CAPE, our area ends up building up that the storms need to maintain their intensity. Temperatures would rise in this time, and so would our storm energy if it were to occur.
The front arrives to our western communities between 6-7 p.m. tonight. There will be plenty of fuel in these areas to help continue to intensify the main line of storms.
The front continues to progress across the area, again, strength depending on how much fuel is still left, into the Louisville area between 7-8 p.m. or so.
By 10 p.m., the severe part of the line has progresses further down to the southeast of our viewing area.
By midnight, most, if not all, severe threats have passed and we are left with scattered showers into the early morning hours of Thursday.
Ingredients
As we have discussed the past few days, you need multiple ingredients to produce not only thunderstorms, but severe weather also. We will have multiple ingredients available, with an important one still up in the air.
What we know for sure that we have is: first, low-level moisture, You typically need dewpoints above 60F in order for thunderstorms to continue to develop and not get choked out. Obviously, our dewpoints have already reached that threshold.
Another important ingredient is wind energy, or wind shear. About a mile above our heads, I would typically look for wind speeds greater than 40 mph or so. As the front approaches, we have also gone above that threshold.
So what are we lacking on, or what could we be lacking on tonight in terms of ingredients? The answer is CAPE, otherwise known as instability or storm energy. The rain that moved through this morning and even into the afternoon really limits the available storm energy heading into the evening.
With that being said, if we see an extended dry period this afternoon, and even more importantly if we see any sunshine, that will add more fuel and storm energy back to the atmosphere before the front arrives this evening.
If we do end up having more CAPE, then these storms will be able to continue their intensity.
If not, then our CAPE values will be lower and the line will be dying as it pushes across our area.
Another important and cool feature that we can see within model data is what is called Supercell Composite. This is a product to help us see supercell potential. While the main threat from this system will come as a line, cells will be possible as well. When we see numbers above 1, like the ones on this map, this tells us there is a better potential for supercell development, so we will watch for the chance of tornadoes within these cells.
The SPC has shifted the moderate risk back to our Southwest while continuing the Enhanced risk for our area, including Louisville Metro.
Either way you should have multiple ways to get warnings this evening just in case one is issued for your area. Not everyone will see a warning tonight, but if you do, you should be prepared ahead of time.