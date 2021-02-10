The National Weather Service in Louisville has concluded a second conference call with local emergency managers and media concerning a winter storm that will really get going this afternoon and continue through Thursday. There will be freezing rain, sleet and snow. This storm is likely to include snow and ice accumulation as well as slick/ icy roads for this evening and tomorrow morning's commute.
Below are a couple graphics summarizing the discussion.
Southern Indiana and north central Kentucky will be the focus for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain this afternoon and evening, and that threat will shift to central and southern Kentucky tonight through Thursday.
Significant ice accumulations are possible and may lead to disruptions in travel and power, especially across the southern half of Kentucky. Reminder that even a small amount of ice on the roads can cause numerous travel concerns and hazardous conditions as we saw during the morning commute.
Also, very cold air is forecast in the region this weekend, with lows in the single digits to middle teens possible Sunday night/Monday morning. There is also a small chance of a weak wintry system coming through on Saturday and another wintry system on Monday-Tuesday. Confidence is low in the forecast for those two systems, but we wanted to let you know there's a possibility of additional winter weather in the days following the current storm.
This is an all hands on deck event! Be sure to watch the news this evening on WDRB for the latest information about timing, impacts and totals with Mark, Rick and Hannah. Jude, Hannah, and I will also be here early tomorrow morning to help you start your day.
The entire WDRB Weather Team is keeping a pulse on this storm and we will also be updating all of our social media pages/WDRB Weather App frequently over the next two days.