Saturday saw Elsa weaken to a tropical storm, but this is still a powerful system. There are still Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings and Hurricane Watches and Warnings in effect for Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, Cayman Islands, and the Florida Keys. Though Elsa does look less organized tonight, it has not fallen apart.
As Elsa approaches Cuba, we should see another slight decrease in intensity of this storm late Sunday or early Monday. That happens because Cuba is a larger island, and the land cuts off the storm's fuel source - warm ocean water. The mountains on the island also help interrupt the tropical system. However once Elsa gets back out over water and into the Gulf of Mexico, the storm could strengthen again.
If you will be vacationing in Florida this week, please make sure you are keeping up with the updates on Elsa. You are very much still in the path of this storm. The National Hurricane Center posts updates at least every three hours, sometimes more frequently if significant changes are taking place.
Storm surge 1-2 feet is expected in the Florida Keys, but there may also be some storm surge to consider along the southern Florida peninsula. That will come in future updates.
Heavy rain and strong wind are the typical threats associated with a tropical system, and Elsa will likely still have both of those by the time it approaches Florida.
Elsa was a hurricane on Friday, making the first hurricane of the 2021 season. The average appearance of the first hurricane of the season happens in mid-August, so this is more than a month ahead of schedule.