TIMING:
Waves of soaking rains will impact Kentuckiana today through early Monday morning. The heaviest rain falling Saturday night into Sunday morning over southern Indiana and northern Kentucky.
TODAY & TONIGHT:
Light to moderate rain is spreading north as I type. There have been some reports of sleet, as well, on the northern edge of the precip line. This rain will become more scattered by tonight and into Saturday morning. There will be heavy rain just outside of our area, near the Lake Cumberland area overnight.
Rainfall totals through tomorrow morning will be small for most of Kentuckiana. Expect less than 0.25'' for most locations to even hundredths of an inch in southern Indiana. Additionally, not everyone will see rain with this first round of rain.
SATURDAY:
We will start off early tomorrow morning with a few spotty and light showers. Those will fade early and most of the area will experience a lull during the daytime hours. Temperatures will be mild as well with highs in the upper 50s! All in all - not too shabby!
However, the main event has not even rolled through yet! Widespread and heavy rain will move in after the sun sets on Saturday evening and continue through a large portion of Sunday.
SUNDAY:
Expect widespread and heavy rain on Sunday. The axis of heaviest rainfall continues to trend farther north. It now appears it will be around the Ohio River. This will result in hefty rainfall totals from Saturday night and into Sunday for portions of southern Indiana and north Central Kentucky. Rain will begin to taper off during Sunday afternoon/early evening as a cold front pushes the heavy rain southeastward. This will eventually put an end to the rain for our area. Showers will come to an end for everyone very early on Monday morning.
RAINFALL TOTALS:
Total rainfall amounts by Sunday night look to range from 1 to 2 with locally higher amounts up to 3''. The highest totals will be most likely our southern communities.
FLOODING POTENTIAL:
This heavy rain may result in minor flooding along small streams and rivers. According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, the most likely areas for any minor flooding next week should be along the lower Green and Barren rivers where levels are already up and that`s where the highest rain amounts are currently predicted to fall. The Salt, Rough, and Kentucky will have to be watched closely as well. If you have interests or live near flood prone areas, pay close attention to the rainfall forecast over the next couple of days.