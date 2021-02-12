February continues to be active and wintry with a powerful winter storm this week and another one on the horizon! Snow, sleet and ice remain on the ground this Friday afternoon. I thought it would be good to check in with The National Weather Service's office in Louisville and see where our snow totals are at for the season at Muhammad Ali International Airport and compare that to recent winters.
The snowfall total for the season is up to 8.5'' in Louisville as of Thursday night. 12.5" is average for the entire season, and we are one inch above average for this point in the season. If you compare to that last year at this time, we had only picked up 3.1''. (In 2019, we had received nearly the same amount at 8.3'' and in 2018 5.6''). For perspective, our snowiest season ever produced around 50'' of snow in 1917-1918.
And the active weather continues this week! It appears there will be another significant system that rolls in late Sunday-Early Tuesday.
Significant wintry amounts of precipitation are possible. However, the exact track is still uncertain, therefore it is still too early to discuss specific accumulation amounts. We will be watching this system very closely over the entire weekend and will be posting several updates. Be sure to keep it with WDRB News for the latest!