Sunday comes with more humidity in the air once again and increased cloud cover heading into the afternoon. Temperatures still are going to climb above average into the mid to upper 80s, but the good news is that today is going to be the warmest day over the next week as rain chances increase and more Fall-like air moves into our area.
The first half of the day and heading into the early afternoon we see cloud cover continue to persist and increase from the South with only a few peeks of sunshine through the day. Eventually by mid-afternoon, light showers begin to approach our Southern communities.
By around dinner time, these scattered light showers move further North into the rest of our Kentucky counties.
Louisville can expect a couple showers in the area by sunset. Most of the showers will have light rain because the atmosphere can't compose a ton of storm energy due to the lack of sunshine, but still a few localized downpours will be possible with some daytime heating.
Overnight the rain chance doesn't go away like on a typical day. A weak warm front will lift through part of our area bringing some pockets of heavy rain overnight and first thing Monday morning
Tomorrow morning as you are heading out to work or school, this heavier rain and thunderstorms approaching from the South could potentially wreak some havoc on the roads. Through the day Monday as the upper-level low gets closer, your rain chances will climb. Then the cold front (all part of the same system) will bring more rain and storms to our area on Tuesday.
Rain amounts today won't amount to much, but with rain chances increasing over the next couple days we can expect around 1=3" by the time we get to Wednesday night! After that, Fall temperatures swing in!