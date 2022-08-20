Storms moved through our area Saturday evening bringing thunder and lightning, heavy rain, strong wind and hail. Below are just a couple of the dozens of photos you all have sent in showing us what those storms did in your neighborhood. Now that we've seen what storms are capable of tonight, let's talk about what they will do tomorrow.
SETUP
A cold front will roll through our communities Sunday night. A cold front acts as a "forcing mechanism" often providing the spark needed to initiate storms. The model below tends to overestimate how much energy will be available for storms, but it's the closest to reality for tomorrow. What this means is that any storm that pops up could produce the same hail and strong wind as what we saw Saturday. There will be enough storm energy available for that to be a possibility.
Flash flooding will also be a concern because these storms can drop a ton of rain quickly, but the tornado threat is nearly zero Sunday.
TIMING
While a few isolated storms will be possible overnight and first thing Sunday morning, the better time for storms to develop comes in the late afternoon again. The exception to that will be our communities around and south of the Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways; you could see storms pop-up as early as late morning.
Again on Sunday there will be many of you that don't see any rain, but more storms will spread across the map by 6 PM.
Unlike Saturday the sun setting Sunday won't eliminate the storm threat. As the cold front sweeps through, it will push the storms ahead of it.
By 1-2 AM the storms should be out of our area, moving toward the east and southeast.
Turn on WDRB News tonight at 10 to see the updated data and hear my thoughts about how strong these storms will be. Then join WDRB Meteorologist Bryce Jones for WDRB in the Morning Sunday 6-9 AM to see where showers and storms will be most likely through the day.