Our entire area is still included in a Slight Risk of severe storms Sunday. This severe weather threat is conditional on what happens in the morning.
The warm front in the image below is south of us tonight. It will rise north tomorrow ushering in the Sunday storms. Strong storms are still likely early Monday morning as the cold front comes through later. Our area is not included in a threat of severe weather Monday, but storms could still be strong earlier in the day.
TIMING & INGREDIENTS
Sunday will see two waves of rain and storms. The first will start between 4 AM and 7 AM depending where you. If there is more rain or the storms become stronger than expected in this first round, it will decrease the severity of storms in the afternoon wave.
The second wave is the problem. With each new model run it comes in faster and faster - the image below shows it arriving as early as 10 AM now. These waves will move through quickly which could help decrease the threat of severe weather. But if this second wave doesn't materialize or comes through in the afternoon instead of late morning, it could become problematic. That would allow more energy to build between waves, which could fuel stronger storms later in the day.
With building heat and humidity, there is enough energy in the environment to spark storms. Temperatures will climb a couple degrees higher the farther south you are, so the Kentucky parkways area will be at a risk for stronger storms because there is more energy to work with.
Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s like Saturday, but dewpoints are rising (more moisture in the air). That's the difference between Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the low pressure system moving through to spark storms, the rising moisture will provide more fuel for them to continue.
THREATS
Damaging wind gusts will be possible in these storms. Gusts outside the storms could climb to 35 mph, but that will be closer to 50 or 60 mph inside the thunderstorms. Hail is also a pretty good possibility in these storms, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Rain inside the storms will be heavy, but unless you see several of these storms, rain totals should stay low. Most of you will see between 0.5" and 1.0" of rain, but if you get under more storms you could climb closer to 1.5".