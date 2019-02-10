UPDATE: Rain Totals and River Flooding
Rain has begun to fall in our WDRB counties and will continue through Tuesday morning. The Weather Prediction Center includes our area in a Slight Risk of heavy rain leading to flash flooding.
The WPC also highlights our region for some of the highest rain totals in the next two days. It's important to remember the entire region is seeing heavy rain when we talk about river flooding because upstream flow impacts river levels, too.
A Flood Watch is in effect for all our WDRB counties until Tuesday, and there are Flood Warnings along most of the Ohio River in our area. Those warnings mean that stretch of river is expected to rise into flood stage in the next few days.
1"-3" of rain will be possible through the area between now and Wednesday morning. You will see on and off rain showers through that time period with some heavier rain embedded in the larger rain band.
Monday brings a pretty good chance for rain which tapers off through the day Tuesday when the cold front passes. That cold front will take the heaviest rain east with it as the colder air moves in Wednesday morning.
Here are the latest river levels and forecast information for some gauges in our area that are forecast to flood.