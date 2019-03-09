The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather for about 75% of our viewing area. The main threats will be damaging gusty winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.
Ingredients:
This is a low instability, high shear event. A warm front will be trying to lift through the area today with a trailing cold front moving through late tonight/early Sunday. Heat and moisture (or dew points) both are fuel for storms. The increase of each, will in turn, increase our instability and that is a key element to severe weather development. Temperatures will surge into the 60s through the day with dew points into the mid 55s/low 60s.
Models are showing around 300-500 J/kg of CAPE or Convective Available Potential Energy, a measurement of instability. That is considered weak instability. Low CAPE does not mean severe weather is off the table. However, it does mean there needs to be other factors present to give us a better chance of seeing severe storms. Instability will be key today. I think the severe threat is conditional based on how much instability develops and how far north the warm front lifts throughout the day today. There is a window we will need to see sufficient instability, the strongest winds, and warm temperatures. If that happens we will have a better potential for strong to severe storms. If it rains all day or there are small gaps between rounds of storms, severe weather will be less likely. However, I would still play it safe and we should be weather aware during the afternoon through late evening.
There is plenty of wind energy to work with in this system. 1 mile into the atmosphere (at the 850 mb), we can look at the low level jet. 70-80 mph winds at this level is a good indication of strong winds at the surface, too. This pinpoints the main threat of damaging straight-line winds at the surface.
However, the GFS also has a product for supercell potential. Seeing numbers higher than 3's on this map tells us there is a better potential for supercell development, which means there is a chance of rotation or tornadoes within these cells.
Timing: Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread by the afternoon. As temperatures increase, winds will be increasing as well. In fact, a wind advisory has been issued for some of our SW counties from 1 pm - 10 pm. Beyond the severe potential, heavy rain is going to be a concern, too. Another 0.5-1.0'' of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected with the showers and storms today. This rain will fall on saturated soils. These storms should be moving pretty fast, but we will still be watching for any flooding concerns. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about the timing of storms today.
If and when storms become severe, we will be keeping you informed in a variety of ways. One of those is on social media. The links to my pages are below! We will also cut into programming in necessary. Stay safe!