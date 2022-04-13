Storm energy is climbing in our area this afternoon with a little bit of sunshine, warm and humid air from the south, and a strong breeze here at the ground and above our heads.
The atmosphere in our area is destabilizing this afternoon which is why all threats are on the table tonight. We expect tornado warnings tonight and you should, too. Be prepared when they come by knowing where your safe place is and what you need to take with you when you go there.
Isolated tornadoes are possible but damaging wind gusts are more likely across our whole area. That can lead to power outages, so make sure you are charging your devices now in case that happens tonight.
TIMING
The strongest storms are still west of us and will enter our western communities around 7 PM.
Those get closer to the metro and the I-65 area around 8 PM and our eastern communities closer to 9 PM.
As we get closer to midnight, the line of storms should to start to change and weaken. This would take us from a tornado threat to more of a threat of straight line winds.
There will be a second, weaker line that comes through overnight with the actual cold front. The energy will be gone by this point, so this should not be a strong line of storms. WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and I will be here all night watching these storms as they move in and letting you know when dangerous weather is headed your way.