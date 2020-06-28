Some of you didn't see much of anything on Sunday, which is why it seems like a good idea to highlight the areas that literally flooded. Looking at the map below, it's pretty easy to see what the cause of the flash flooding was. Some places saw too much rain in too short a period of time. Communities from Leitchfield stretching up toward Evansville were the hardest hit during the morning and early afternoon.
Lynn sent in the picture below from Short Creek, Kentucky, showing flooding Sunday morning. Radar estimates nearby communities saw 5"-7" of rain in the last 24 hours!
That prompted a Flash Flood Warning for western Grayson county, a Flood Warning for most of the county, and other alerts stretching farther west where even more rain fell.
It's not just today, though. Monday and Tuesday the Weather Prediction Center (a branch of NOAA) has our area in a Marginal risk of flash flooding from continued heavy rain.
That heavy rain looks like it will be developing over the same spots in the next day or two. That's where the problem lies; it's too much rain over the same locations that haven't had a chance to dry out yet. Another 1"-3" of rain will be possible over the next several days. The good news is that rain will be spread out over several days instead of that much rain falling in just a few hours.