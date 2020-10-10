Scattered rain moved into southern Kentucky Saturday afternoon, but so far most of you have dodged the showers. As the center of the remnants of Delta move closer to our area, we will see more rain move in.
More showers with pockets of heavy rain will move in to our southern communities overnight.
By daybreak the heaviest rain should be headed for eastern Kentucky, but our area will hold on to scattered showers through the afternoon. The rain is most likely in Kentucky and it will not be an all-day downpour at your house.
If you live in our northern tier of counties, don't be surprised if you never see rain. The rain is most likely in Kentucky, and the heaviest rain will fall in southeastern Kentucky. Lighter showers are possible closer to the Ohio River.
That's just the first in a one-two punch of rain chances as we start this next week. A cold front will push through our area Monday rather quickly. That brings a chance for a few storms, especially in the afternoon.
Since that front is moving in from the northwest, our northwestern communities have the best chance to see rain from it. Those are the same places that are unlikely to get rain Sunday. The map below shows rain totals through Tuesday morning, so this includes the remnants of Delta (the map of those rain totals alone is above) plus what rain the cold front brings.
It's not much. It's really not much when you look at the communities who most need rain. Every day our northwestern communities are inching closer to that next category on the Drought Monitor - "Moderate Drought."