Some of you will see some light snow Sunday as we continue on our carousel of clipper systems this week. The center of Low pressure will move north of our area, taking the better snow chances with it. The cold front will pass through our communities, though, and could produce a few showers when it does.
Please keep in mind this is a fast-moving system with marginal temperatures in a dry environment. It won't be here for long, and many of the snowflakes produced above our heads will melt or evaporate before reaching the ground. Basically there are more factors in the atmosphere working against snow reaching the ground than are working toward that goal. Not everyone will see snow from this, and the ones who do will see more snow floating in the air than what sticks to the ground.
TIMING
Snow is most likely north and east of our communities but gets closest to us through the late morning and afternoon hours. Snow approaches from the north around 10-11 AM.
2-6 PM looks like the best window for communities near the river, but these are not places we expect to see accumulation above a light dusting (if that).
After sunset the cold front will move out of our area and take this small amount of moisture away with it. The spots that do see snow shouldn't see enough to cause impacts that would last into Monday morning.
All of our WDRB communities who have the chance to see snow should see less than an inch of accumulation.