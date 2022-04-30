Storms are beginning to fire up this evening, so here is an updated look at the timing and strength we are expecting from the storms moving through our area tonight.
The Storm Prediction Center still includes only our farthest northwestern communities in the Slight risk of severe storms tonight. As this line of storms associated with the cold front gets close to us tonight, it will bring strong wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado. The main threat is the wind, and the threat of tornadoes is low.
While we do have the ingredients necessary to support storms, we don't have them in high enough quantities to support this being a huge severe weather outbreak here. The image below shows the available storm energy we will have at that point, and while it is enough to support storms, it is not enough to support long-lived severe storms.
The wild card factor will be the winds. There is a bit of a low level jet that will be developing over our region around 9 PM that could enhance the storms heading toward our area by providing a little extra boost of energy. This should also cause our wind to be mainly "unidirectional" meaning all moving the same direction. In order to get tornadoes, we need to the wind to be moving in different directions. So if jet streak materializes as expected, it should help reduce our tornado threat.
TIMING
Our western communities are likely to see the strongest storms, but as this line moves through our communities overnight, it will run out of the good storm energy.
This should cause the storms to weaken while they move through our area. The cold front pushes the storms east out of our area by early Sunday afternoon.
Tune into WDRB News tonight at 10 to see where the storms are, how strong they become, and a look at the updated data for what they will do in our area overnight.