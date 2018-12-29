We have two days left to break the record for wettest year in Louisville, and one of those days has the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms. The only year left to beat is 2011 when we saw 68.02".
We will break today's post down by timing and threats to give you a more in-depth look at what to expect on Monday.
THREATS: HEAVY RAIN & WIND
We have a low threat for severe weather on Monday. Because of the wind it's not zero, but we lack many of the necessary ingredients for severe weather. CAPE is nearly zero (as are most convective parameters), so the atmosphere lacks enough energy to develop severe storms.
We need 0.68" to break the record, and forecast models have been consistently showing 1.5"-2.0" of rain for Monday. That much rain in a day could create flash flooding in spots that frequently flood, but we will also need to watch river levels as some area rivers are high right now.
Wind will be an issue again Monday like it was earlier this week. The National Weather Service will likely issue a Wind Advisory (as of writing this post they have not yet) with wind gusts forecast to be over 40 mph. As the line of storms moves through gusts could climb over 50 mph.
In the lower levels of the atmosphere a strong jet sets up Monday night. Add to that the jet streak that develops in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and it's a pretty sure bet the wind will howl Monday evening.
TIMING
This system is moving up from the southwest, so our southern and southwestern counties will see it first shortly after midnight.
As the warm front lifts north, it will bring heavier rain and a chance for thunderstorms late in the day.
As the cold front draws closer, a line of heavy rain will develop. It is likely there will be thunder/lightning in this line with stronger wind gusts along the line, as well. As of Sunday night it looks like that line will hit our western counties around 3 PM, Louisville metro closer to 5 PM, and our eastern counties around 7 PM.
The heaviest rain ends Monday night, but a few scattered rain showers will linger through the early hours Tuesday morning. Most of that should be cleared out by daybreak.