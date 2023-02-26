A line of showers and storms will move through our area Monday bringing strong wind most of the day. Here we dive into what to expect and when:
WIND
Wind is the main threat from any strong showers or storms that develop Monday; even outside of showers or storms the wind will be strong. To figure out why, we look at the low level jet stream, about a mile above our heads.
The first image shows the "before" - what the low level jet is doing now on a relatively quiet weather day to give you some perspective on what changes to bring a strong wind day.
The wind at the surface increases Monday as a result of the wind speed picking up in this low level jet at the same time. As the flow pattern bends, the wind has to speed up to make it through the same area. Notice how the shape of the white lines changes from the first image to the second; the wind is bending around the low pressure.
Even after that jet streak and the dip in the pattern moves past us, the wind stays stronger than before this moved through. That's part of the reason we will stay breezy longer into the day Tuesday. The wind will slow down late Monday night, but it won't go completely calm for a few days.
HAIL and TORNADOES
The threat for tornadoes is not zero, but it is low. With such strong wind, all it would take would be some slight turning of the wind under one of the storms to produce some rotation, but that seems unlikely.
The threat for hail is even lower given how little instability will be at play as this cold front moves through.
SHOWERS VS. STORMS
When we say "storms" that's something that has lightning and thunder in it. When we say "showers," it's missing the lightning and thunder. Otherwise those two cells would be identical; they can have the same rain and wind and be just as strong without the lightning. Given how little "storm energy" we have, lightning is not a guarantee in this line. So on TV you may hear us calling these storms (because it's easier and makes more sense given how strong the wind will be) or you may hear us call them gusty showers, meaning strong wind and rain but no lightning.
TIMING
Overnight light rain spreads from south to north across our communities. For most of you, that's all you'll notice when you wake up Monday morning. The line of showers starts to approach our western communities around 8 or 9 AM bringing heavier rain, mainly to southern Indiana at first.
As the cold front gets closer through the late morning and early afternoon, more showers and storms will move in from the west. This is when the wind speed will start to pick up, even outside of thunderstorms.
As the showers or storms move through, this is where we will get the strongest wind gusts. Outside of storms gusts up to 50 mph will be possible which is why there's a Wind Advisory in place for the area. If one of those showers or storms is able to grow a bit, it could create wind gusts over 60 mph which is strong enough to start doing damage.
After the cold front passes through, it takes most of the rain away with it but not the wind. The wind will stay strong until closer to sunset and will stay breezy through the night. The difference there is during the day the wind will impact you - you'll need two hands on the wheel in a larger vehicle or to hold onto your hat or skirt when walking outside. After dark the wind stays breezy, meaning you will still notice it's stronger than normal, but it's not causing the same impacts to you that it did during the day.
Turn on WDRB News at 10 tonight to see the latest data on this system, including the severe weather it's producing through the Plains tonight. Then join WDRB Mornings from 5 til 10 AM Monday so Jude can track these storms for you and show you what threats they are creating in real time.