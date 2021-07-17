We have seen a lot of rain this month. The official number, recorded at the Louisville airport, is 5.15" of rain for the month of July. That *does* include what fell earlier today (Saturday), and it makes this the second wettest month we've had in 2021. If we get another 0.71" of rain before the end of the month - which we will have 14 days to do - we will beat February to become the wettest month of 2021 (so far). February recorded 5.85" of liquid, which accounts for the rain and sleet we also had that month.
With all the rain we've seen in the last week, remember there is an ongoing flood warning for the East Fork of the White River at Seymour. Creeks, streams, and other rivers are high across our area where we have seen heavy rain in the past week.
With that in mind, let's talk about how much more rain is coming. Friday brought rain in buckets, but now we are seeing some drier air filling into the atmosphere above our heads. The map below shows water vapor satellite imagery looking for moisture in the middle levels of the atmosphere. Dry air is the orange/brow color, and the really moist air is white/purple. While there is some moisture in our area, we really saw a good batch of dry air wrap in with that today. That helped limit our afternoon/evening rain potential Saturday.
Since there is some more moisture wrapping in, though, we need to do more digging for Sunday. The map below, from College of DuPage, shows precipitable water. This basically looks for how much water in the atmosphere is available to fall as rain. Some moisture will be used to make clouds, some is too high to fall as rain, etc. However, this should be the absolute maximum for how much rain the atmosphere could produce, not how much will fall on us. Rainfall numbers rarely match PWAT numbers.
Don't get super caught up on the PWAT numbers; look at the pattern. There is drier air over southern Indiana and more available moisture in Kentucky and a few Indiana communities west of I-65.
In the big picture, remember the slow-moving cold front we've been talking to you about for the last several days? It's here, and it's already passing through southern Indiana. That's a big part of the reason your PWATs are lower Sunday than they are in Kentucky. The front hasn't cleared Kentucky yet, so you still have more moisture to work with which gives you the better rain chance.
As the front does slide through Kentucky on Sunday, it will likely produce a few more showers and weak thunderstorms. These should be very isolated, so don't cancel any outdoor plans for Sunday. Just check the radar before spending a lot of time outside.
We will go through the timing of that front passing through in more detail tonight on WDRB News at 10, so make sure to join us for the forecast. Then tune in to WDRB in the Morning from 6 to 9 when Bryce will show you where the rain is showing up on radar.