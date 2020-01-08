As we get closer to the system moving in this weekend, we are getting a better idea of what to expect. This post will serve as an update with more clarity, but please continue to check back before this weekend. With each hour that passes, we learn more about the system bringing all this rain and can give you a better forecast. If you need a reminder about the general "what" of this system, click here to read our earlier blog post about the setup.
WHEN
Rain will start in southern Indiana before dawn Friday morning. Through the day Friday it will spread across all of our area, but it will be widely scattered. This is not an "all day downpour" situation, but this rain is falling on already soggy ground.
Saturday brings our storm potential as the low pressure center enters the picture. This is when rain will get heavier and we will see more thunderstorms across the area (notice the lines the rain forms in the image below instead of the blobs like in the image above).
WHERE
The highest threat of widespread severe weather is still well south of us. In our area, this doesn't seem to support a widespread threat of high-level severe weather. However strong thunderstorms and a few rouge severe warnings are very possible in our area.
HOW MUCH
This is one of the tougher parts of this forecast. Earlier in the week this looked like several inches of rain here. Thankfully the axis of heaviest rain has shifted farther north, so our rain totals are coming down a bit.
This is one of the elements that will continue to change as we get closer to the event, but at this point we are expecting 1"-3" across the area. The farther south you are, the lower your totals will be. As shown above, the heaviest rain is positioned just northwest of here, so our northwestern communities will see the highest totals in our area. The numbers below from the European model have been adjusted to better reflect our forecast.
WHAT THREATS
All that rain in such a short amount of time is likely to cause flooding for some, especially the already swollen rivers and creeks in southern Indiana. As far as thunderstorm threats, this will mainly be a wind event. Even outside of thunderstorms the wind will be blowing consistently 20-25 mph and gusting closer to 40 mph. Thunderstorms will likely bring additional wind which could cause damage.
CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy) is low from this system, so large hail shouldn't be a concern. An isolated tornado is possible based on the wind profile. Marc and Rick will continue to update you tonight on WDRB. If you have questions about the forecast, feel free to reach out to any of our WDRB meteorologists on social media.