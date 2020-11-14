A Wind Advisory goes into effect overnight at 1 AM Sunday for our entire area. The wind will blow consistently to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Sunday. This will likely pull most of the leaves off trees and could even bring down a few tree branches leading to power outages. If you're driving a high profile vehicle Sunday, the wind will be particularly dangerous to you. Through the morning it will blow from south to north, but through the afternoon it will switch to be blowing from west to east.
Wind is not the only factor to consider as a cold front sweeps through our area Sunday morning. Rain and some scattered storms will come along, too. The rain totals should stay under half an inch for many of you, but it will be heavy rain as it moves through.
Isolated showers will continue overnight, especially in southern Indiana. Until we get closer to dawn, these showers should look a lot like what we saw Saturday with fairly light rain. As dawn approaches, things will get a bit more organized.
As we get closer to daybreak and the cold front approaching our area, a line of rain will move through. This is when we will see the heaviest rain and potentially some scattered storms in the line. The wind will be strong and gusty as this line moves through. The potential for severe weather is low, but the wind will be strong enough to possibly bring down some tree branches.
After the rain passes, the wind will still be strong through most of the afternoon. Wind gusts through the afternoon should top out around 40 mph, and the Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM. After the sun goes down and the cold front moves farther away, the wind will start to slow down, too.
After this cold front moves through, temperatures drop again. By Monday morning temperatures drop closer to freezing as the coldest air settles in.