This morning the U.S. Drought Monitor issued the update map of drought conditions around the country. The updated map is below, but if you think it looks familiar, you're not alone.
This next map is last week's drought monitor for our area. While they look very similar, there are a couple differences in our area worth pointing out. From Elizabethtown through southern Breckinridge county, drought conditions have improved, as well as through most of Adair county. The most glaring similarity is that small pocket of Severe Drought (level 3 out of 5) still situated in eastern Grayson, southern Hardin, and northwestern Hart counties.
Remember data is collected through Tuesday morning, so any rain that has fallen since Tuesday morning (including the storms overnight in southern Kentucky) is not factored into this update. Still that looks like remarkably little change given the rain we saw in the last week. Lucky for us the U.S. Drought Monitor also produces "Change Maps" to show you how local drought conditions have changed from one week to the next.
Both Indiana and Kentucky show areas of improvement (highlighted in green) and areas that didn't see much noticeable change (shaded in gray). The yellow highlighting in these maps indicates where drought conditions got worse in the last week.
This is still considered a short-term drought in our area, meaning impacts should last less than six months. It is estimated than more than 700,000 Kentucky residents and more than 1.6 million Indiana residents are experiencing drought conditions, according to statistics reported by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
We do have better chances of a "drought-altering" (I'm not ready to say drought-busting yet) rain next week. A stationary front will hang in or near our area for much of that week bringing off and on rain to many of our communities. How much rain it brings is harder to predict. The images below show the two longer-range forecast models (the European and American - or GFS - models) and how widely their rain total output differs. GFS has been forecasting better recently, but the Euro numbers seem more realistic at this point, though that opinion may be motivated by wishful thinking.
Keep checking with us on TV or here on WDRB.com for updates in the next few days. As this rain gets closer and we get better data on it, we will give you a better rain total prediction to help you make plans for your lawn/garden/agricultural interests.