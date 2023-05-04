With so many people planning to be outdoors in the next two days, whether at the track or at your favorite Derby party, all eyes are on the rain chances in the forecast. There have been some changes, so here's where things stand now:
KENTUCKY OAKS
This forecast gets the award for most-improved! Data earlier in the week made it look like we might be dealing with a soggy day, but now most of this day looks pretty decent. Clouds will roll in through the day, but we should see a good amount of sun to get us started. High temperatures should still be able to make it into the middle 70s even with the clouds. The rain hasn't disappeared; it just comes in later and a bit farther south. Showers will still be possible in our area after roughly 4 PM but they don't get close to Louisville until closer to midnight now!
KENTUCKY DERBY
It does look like a few light showers will still be hanging around Saturday morning, but we should dry out more through the afternoon. The clouds will stick around, so don't expect too much sunshine. High temperatures should be able to make it close to 70 degrees even with the added humidity. Just keep in mind 70 with clouds, a breezy, and more moisture in the air Saturday will feel very different than the 70 you felt earlier in the week under sunshine and light wind.
We will always have the latest forecast updates for you on WDRB. If you can't watch on TV, you can stream on WDRB.com. You can also check the updated forecast in the Weather tab on our website.