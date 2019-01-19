UPDATED Snowfall Totals And Timing
Today has become one of the more complicated forecasts in a while! A lot has changed in the past day, which I do not like to say. However, that's a part of meteorology and we have to roll with the punches and keep you updated with the changing conditions. Even though it is a tricky forecast, I am going to do my best to keep this blog to the basics and most important details that you need to know to plan out the rest of your weekend. ICYMI: We have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for part of the area. That link and information is over to the left.
It is raining now and has been all morning. So far, (as of 11 am) we have picked up around 0.50-1.00'' across Kentuckiana. It still looks like we will see around 1-2'' across the region before the rain ends.
Temps will drop like a rock later today and there will be a change from rain to snow. It does look like the change will happen a bit later than originally thought. Likely starting around 4-7 pm in our NW counties, 8-11 pm for metro and 9-12 am EST for our SE counties. Snow will continue to accumulate through the overnight until about 3-6 am. Late tonight, through the overnight, travel will be hazardous. Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph. This means there will be blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. USE CAUTION.
After all the snow wraps up, there could be impacts on the roadways to travel still. Check in with the latest tomorrow morning on WDRB in the Morning from 5-9 am. We will be starting early tomorrow by one hour to be sure you can get out the door easily. It will also be very cold by tomorrow morning. It will be breezy and it will feel much colder. Wind chills could will be in the single digits. Try to not be outside too long in these temperatures. Bring your pets inside and check on loved ones, too.
If you haven't looked since yesterday afternoon/evening, you will notice that the snowfall totals have gone up. Yesterday, most of our area was in a 1-3'' range, with higher amounts of 3-6'' to our north. That 3-6'' range has been pulled south into our viewing area, to include most locations along and north of I-64 and a few communities west of I-65. There is also a signal that a few isolated spots could see over 6''. South of the river, to the Parkways, we are expecting about 1-3'' of snow. Then up to 1'' from south of the Parkways to the southern portion of our viewing area. Please remember when you are looking at a snowfall map that we have poured over the data and continue to make changes. Be sure to look at both numbers of your range. In all winter storms, there are locations who under and over perform their given range. Check back for updates later today from Hannah with blogs, videos and on the news tonight at 10 pm.