Severe Risk:
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather for all of our area for tonight. A slight risk is a level 2 out of 5 and defined by SPC as an area of organized severe storms, which is not widespread in coverage with varying levels of intensity. Notice the next level up (an enhanced risk) is just outside our viewing area to the north and west.
The main threats will be damaging gusty winds, large hail, lightning, brief heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.
Set up:
This is a textbook low pressure system. The warm front has already lifted north through Kentuckiana and we are in area known as the warm sector. Which is a moist and warm air-mass. The low pressure will strengthen as it progresses east and eventually drag a cold front through the Ohio River Valley tonight. Storms will develop ahead of the cold front and some will likely be strong to severe.
Ingredients:
You can feel how warm it is the moment you step out the door. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s today with surface dew points in the low to mid 60s. Heat and moisture (or dew points) are fuel for storms. The increase of each, will in turn, increase our instability. Models are showing around 500-1500 J/kg & of CAPE or Convective Available Potential Energy (a measurement of instability) for this evening/tonight. CAPE levels will be the highest west of I-65, which gives our western communities a slightly better chance for severe weather.
There is also enough wind energy through many layers of the atmosphere to support strong to severe storms. 1 mile above our heads is the low level jet and it will be increasing substantially this evening with 60-70 mph winds. That is impressive and enough for damaging winds to develop on the ground as well. This is why straight line damaging winds is our main threat.
Timing:
*Most* of today will be dry. A few widely scattered showers and storms cannot be ruled out (we have already seen one severe storm in Lawrence County), but the main event looks to holds off until this evening, likely after the sun sets. This afternoon is a great time to discuss your severe weather plan. Be sure to have a way to get warnings before you go to bed.
A broken line of storms will start in western KY this evening and continue to spread east tonight/overnight into early Sunday. It will clear our area by daybreak tomorrow. Temperatures will drop tomorrow, clouds will decrease but it will remain windy.
Hannah Strong will have the latest updates this evening on WDRB News. We have your back! Be sure to like our social media pages to get the latest updates. If and when storm become severe, we will be keeping you informed in a variety of ways - on air, online and our WDRB Weather app.