Sunday continues to look like a good candidate for some strong thunderstorms in our area. The Storm Prediction Center added an Enhanced area (the orange shading, level 3 out of 5) to their outlook for Sunday.
We are still expecting the same threats which we will discuss below with the timing.
Sunday's storms will come in two rounds: one roughly between 5 AM and 11 AM and another between 4 PM and Midnight. The first round could still be a little rowdy with heavy rain, smaller hail, strong wind gusts up to 50-60 mph, and thunder and lightning.
The storms will move in from the west, and there is a chance they would dive due south and stay west of our communities. Looking at the two images above, that would be the clusters of storms farther southwest. The storms positioned farther north are likely to move through our northern communities, but how those two areas interact with each other will determine how strong these storms get.
Regardless of their interaction, the storms should be moving east out of our area by roughly 11 AM Sunday. Then we get a break during the afternoon, the sun comes back out, and we really start to dial up the heat. This is where the atmosphere can build more storm energy for the afternoon line to work with.
Here's the catch: it looks like a capping inversion may set up over our area. Think about this like a pot of boiling water with a lid on top. The energy from the heat of the stove builds up under the lid. If it gets strong enough, it can push the lid up or off the pot. Storms do something similar with a capping inversion. That cap is like the lid of a pot; if the storms can get strong enough to break the cap, they can become dangerous. But that's not a guarantee. Many days with forecasted severe weather that wind up as a bust happen because the storms didn't get strong enough to break the cap.
The storms in our area Sunday afternoon may not be able to break the cap, but if they do, they will become strong quickly. This second round of storms should start to pop up around 4-5 PM and move more toward the southeast instead of due east.
These are the storms we expect to be stronger with the potential for larger hail up to 2" diameter, stronger wind gusts up to 70 mph, heavy rain, thunder and lightning, and isolated tornadoes. This is the window when you should be prepared to get weather warnings and know what you will do if/when dangerous weather arrives.
Those should stay strong through our area as they dive southeast and be outside our communities by about 12-1 AM.