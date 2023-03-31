The Storm Prediction Center issued a midday upgraded to their severe weather risk outlook for the day. They have added two rare areas of High concern (level 5 out of 5) as well as increasing the risk level in our communities. The last time we had a "double-barreled" High risk day like this was in April 2012.
Now Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence, Dubois, and Orange counties have been upgraded to a Moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) because damaging wind gusts look most certain in those communities.
There will be a limited amount of storm energy in our area by the time the strongest storms can get here, so hail is a lower threat today. However, we could still see some small to mid-sized hail from the stronger storms this afternoon.
The tornado threat is not zero and will likely get a lot of attention today. In the timing section below, I'll point out when tornadoes look more likely, but that threat is greatest to the west.
Our severe risk category has been upgraded so much in the last 24 hours because of the wind threat. Strong wind gusts look likely tonight. These gusts should not be as strong as the massive wind event we had at the beginning of the month, but they will be strong enough to do damage. The early March wind event saw gusts nearly 80 mph. Tonight we are expecting to stay in the 50-60 mph range which is strong enough to do damage. Secure loose, light objects outdoors and be ready for possible power outages.
It's not just tonight, though. We are also under a Wind Advisory through Saturday afternoon because gusts will stay strong - up to 50-55 mph. Most of our region will be dealing with strong gradient wind in the aftermath of the strong thunderstorms crossing through those same areas today.
TIMING
We are moving into the warm sector (between the warm and cold fronts) now. The cold front is what will kick off our strongest storms later tonight, and it is already starting to generate storms west of us.
We are in a bit of a break now between the rain and storms from this morning and the stronger storms that will move in tonight. Storms will likely pop up in the evening generated by heat and humidity. These would bring some gusty wind, small hail, and heavy rain but are not the main threat of severe weather.
The strongest storms arrive overnight in a broken line ahead of the cold front. This is where the strongest wind gusts are likely and where tornadoes would be possible. The line should enter our western communities around 9-10 PM, our central communities (including Louisville) closer to 11 PM - 12 AM, and our eastern communities 1-2 AM. The line should be east out of our area by 3 AM and will be moving quickly.
Compared to how strong these storms will be out west, they will be weakening as they get close to us. We should start to see them weakening around the Illinois/Indiana border and locations south through western Kentucky and continuing to weaken to about the I-65 corridor. However, these start so strong, that even though they will be weakening, they will likely still pack a punch. Please take these threats seriously. Given the time of day they will arrive, you need to have more than one way to receive a weather warning that would wake you up. Here are a few suggestions of ways to receive warnings (in no particular order):
- NOAA Weather radio
- Family/friends call you
- Watch local TV
- WDRB Weather app
- Wireless Emergency Alerts sent to your phone
- social media
- outdoor warning sirens
Tune into WDRB News through the night to see the latest data and forecast updates as we track these storms moving closer to us. The news is on from 4-7 PM and 10-11:30 PM. You can watch the live stream online at WDRB.com if you're not near a TV. We will also cut into programming outside of scheduled newscasts if the weather is a threat to you.