There is a lot in play in our atmosphere. High pressure is slowly moving out to the NE - this was providing our quiet conditions. Post-Tropical Storm Nestor is moving NE in the gulf, impacting the SE of the US. It is bringing more clouds to the area today. There is also a low pressure system just to our west. These two systems will provide a slim rain chance later today. Finally, there is another low pressure and cold front near the Rockies. This is the system that will bring the greatest impacts to Kentuckiana with widespread showers and storms. Some of which could be on strong side.
Today will be warmer with increasing clouds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain potential holds off until after 5 pm. These showers will be isolated. This means most locations will not see the rain. Tonight will not be as chilly because of a southerly wind and more clouds will keep us insulated.
Tomorrow will be dry as we will be between two systems.
The second low pressure and cold front will be strengthening on Monday. Rain and storms will be widespread ahead of the cold front with gusty winds (30-35 mph). Rain looks to start off spotty Monday morning, with a more defined squall line moving through the area during the afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Kentuckiana under a marginal risk for severe weather on Monday. It has been quite some time since we talked about the threat of severe weather. I think there is a small window of increased instability in the afternoon and evening that we could see damaging wind gusts. A brief spin-up is not off the table either.
We will also have the potential for heavy rain. At this time, it looks like most of the area will pick up around 1'' of rain with locally higher amounts (and some smaller amounts as well).
We will be tweaking the forecast in the days to come and updating the severe risk. Be sure to join Hannah Strong this evening to hear her thoughts on the threat.