It has been a soggy Saturday with widespread rain starting early this morning! This steady rain has included pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Rain totals since midnight are already over 1'' in places.
As of 11 am, the moderate & heavy rain has continued to move northward with lighter rain to the south as moisture fills back in.
As we move toward the afternoon, there will still be showers around the region with periods of heavy rain. I think showers will be happening somewhere all day today. If you are going to be outside, I would plan for rain. However, it does appear that in the evening - showers will become more scattered. Additionally, it appears there will be some dry time between rounds of rain.
By the late afternoon/early evening, a cold front will move through the area, bringing a broken line of gusty downpours. A few storms are possible. I think it will be difficult to get instability going today because of how much rain we will have throughout the day, but it will be windy and it could produce isolated damage.
Total rainfall amounts will be around 1-2'' for the entire event with locally higher amounts. Besides the rain today, it is also going to be a gusty afternoon and evening as the remnants of a tropical system progresses toward our region. 30-40 mph wind gusts look likely with some 50 mph wind gusts too. A wind advisory has been issued for the late morning and early evening.