The Storm Prediction Center Convective Outlook has not changed much for our area since our last blog post - our entire area is included in a Slight Risk with part of Adair county included in the next category (Enhanced).
The threat for severe weather is highest to our south, so our southern communities will see the strongest storms in our area. The forecast for strong storms in our area, though, is complicated. Let's talk about why:
SETUP
Temperatures climbed into the 60s today, but pay attention to the wind (that's going to be a theme in this post). The wind is moving in from the south today bringing us slightly warmer air.
Here's the first problem with a great storm chance: lack of moisture. That will sound funny since I'm about to tell you about all the rain that's coming, but we need the whole atmospheric column to be moist and that doesn't happen in advance. It happens as the storms move through, which can help sustain a storm but it doesn't help fuel up the atmosphere ahead of time to really fire off those storms.
Heat and humidity are two big components in the instability of the atmosphere. CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy) is very low in our area for this event, largely because we lack heat and humidity. This is another hindrance to seeing strong storms, but it cannot be the only thing we look at.
Like I hinted at above, we need to pay attention to the wind and the atmospheric column to better understand our potential for strong storms from this system. In the lowest levels of the atmosphere, the strongest wind stays south of us. That being said, we see the wind turning and speeding up as we look higher into the atmosphere. This helps support a threat of damaging wind from any storms that develop.
In the middle levels of the atmosphere, we are looking at vorticity. We know the air is moving side to side, but this helps us see if the air is also moving up and down. On the map above we look for the warmer colors and the cooler colors to be right next to each other, which they are. There is lots of movement in the atmosphere Sunday night and Monday morning which should allow storms to develop.
The top level of the atmosphere where we look for weather is where we find the jet stream. Our wind is strong, but we are in between two stronger areas of wind. There is a jet streak north of us and another one south of us. If this was all connected, there would be a more definite threat of severe weather. Because these two pieces of energy never really connect or come together, this doesn't really increase our chances for severe weather beyond what we've already discussed.
TIMING and THREATS
Light rain will be isolated through the morning. It won't be much but it hurts your chances for strong storms later in the day because it blocks out direct sunlight
This wave of rain through early afternoon is the challenge. We expect heavy rain (and some thunderstorms) to move in from the south. Here we need to be vigilant for flash flooding, but we also need to think about what this means for the evening.
The cold front doesn't come through until early Monday. That is the forcing mechanism, so normally this is where the strongest storms would be. However, lots of rain so late in the day (the afternoon batch we just looked at) takes a lot of energy away from these late storms. Since the sun will set shortly after the heavy rain, we won't be able to build back much energy. There is still plenty of wind energy to force storms, but we will likely lack the heat and humidity we need for really powerful severe weather by the time the front moves through.
CONCLUSION
Strong storms are possible overnight between Sunday and Monday (especially for communities south of the Parkways) but not a guarantee. After we see what the rain does early in the morning and again in the early afternoon, we will have a much better idea of how strong storms could possibly grow overnight. Check back for updates through that time frame to better understand what we are expecting. Katie will have updates for you on WDRB 6-9 AM on television with more updates for you through the day in the WDRB Weather app.