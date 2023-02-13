Well today looks like the complete opposite of a Monday doesn't it? LOTS of sunshine for the rest of the day and temperatures in the 60s? Yes, please!
All good things can't last forever though, and we start to increase our rain chances starting on Valentine's Day.
With many of us having plans on Valentines Day, especially around dinner-time, let's go through the timeline of the rain moving into our area.
Model data is trying to push the first quick band of light showers through early in the afternoon. The only problem with this is that there will be a lot of dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere that the rain will have to overcome first.
So, if anything were to make it to the ground early afternoon, it would be very light. We should focus more however on the evening time. If you're heading out for a later dinner, say around or after 8PM, there will be rain moving across the area.
Not only will we have light to moderate showers moving in, but the winds start to pick up tomorrow night too. Notice wind gusts 35+mph will be pretty likely at times tomorrow night and overnight as this rain is moving across our area. While it won't amount to a whole lot, rain is rain, especially if you have to be out driving in it on a holiday evening.
Our next system will be moving in right behind it late Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday. This system will have a more favorable set-up for stronger storms to be possible in our area. We will have ample wind energy, and at least some storm energy available that could prompt a few warnings for us.
A severe risk is already out for our area for Thursday and will be something we will keep an eye on as we get closer to Thursday.