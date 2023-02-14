Happy Valentine's Day! Temperatures today climb above average once again into the low to mid 60s. Rain is on the way from our West though as we head into this evening and tonight.
If you have any later reservation or dinner plans for Valentine's Day, listen up. First, a Wind Advisory goes into effect for all of our area starting at 7PM tonight and will last through the night until 7AM tomorrow morning. This is for wind gusts up to 40-50mph at times.
Accompanied by the strong wind gusts comes rain as well. Some heavier pockets could be possible heading into this evening and tonight as well.
The rain will have to battle some dry air at first, but will eventually win the battle as more rain pushes into the area heading closer to midnight before exiting our area.
Wednesday has a chance to come close to, if not breaking a high temperature record for the day. The record high is 74 and we should climb close to that as the front stalls and lifts as a warm front through our area. This will increase temperatures into the 70s with the majority of the day being dry.
Overnight into early Thursday is when things start to shake up. Heavy rain and storms roll in overnight behind the warm front, making way for a shaky morning commute with the chance for a couple stronger storms embedded within.
We should also keep an eye on the final cold front as it pushes through our area early to mid afternoon on Thursday. This front could also bring in a few stronger storms to our area.
For now, we have a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms for all of our area on Thursday. The main impacts would be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and the small chance for an isolated tornado.