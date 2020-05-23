If you have looked up in the night sky over the last few months, you have likely seen Venus. It's been the brightest object other than the sun and moon, but after this month it won't be visible in the night sky.
Image and Banner Credit: NASA
Right now it's sinking closer and closer to the horizon. June 3 marks the day Venus will pass between the Earth and the Sun on it's orbit, so it won't be visible. After that it will be visible again in the eastern sky before sunrise. As you look for Venus at the end of this month, you will also be able to see Mercury! It will be smaller and very near Venus, so locate Venus first to find Mercury. Look toward the western horizon shortly after sunset for your best chance to see the planets before the end of the month.