The past few days across the area have been magnificent with temperatures in the low 70s and sunshine. That temperature is above average for this time of year as our average high is around 61. However, Mother Nature is going to flip the script heading into the end of the work week and into the weekend.
Image Courtesy: istockphoto.com
Veterans Day Rain
The high pressure that has been keeping us clear and dry for the past week for so is now sliding off to our Southeast and will break down for a strong low pressure to swing a cold front through our area on Thursday.
That front is going to bring in rain for a portion of the day on Thursday, and along with it comes gusty winds and temperatures that will be tanking behind it.
As of right now the front edge of the rain associated with the front arrives for our Western communities sometime during mid-morning on Thursday.
There is a lot of wind energy in the upper-levels of the atmosphere associated with this system, so this front is going to be moving fast through our area. By late morning and into the very early afternoon the showers move into the Louisville area.
This won't be an all-day type of rain event, but you can expect a good portion of your afternoon to be washed out as the front pushed through the area through the mid to late afternoon.
By sunset, most of the showers have already moved out of the area with a few lingering showers behind the front making their final push.
We can expect most areas to see around 0.5 of rain with some locally higher amounts possible.
Gusty Winds
Behind and along the front that is moving through tomorrow will be winds that will make it feel pretty dreary and can make way for a bad hair day.
What you're seeing below is the upper-level winds at the 850mb level (around 1km up or so). There is a lot of sufficient wind energy associated with this system and we usually can say that when wind shear at this level is stronger than 40mph, and in this case it is.
Normally this would heighten our severe weather threat as it is one of the ingredients needed, but what is lacking is the storm ene3rgy, or CAPE available in the atmosphere. We typically would want to see numbers above 1,000, but obviously our storm energy is lacking big time.
With that being said with the sufficient wind energy available with this system, we should expect decently strong wind gusts as this front moves through. Winds 30 mph or greater are for sure possible throughout tomorrow afternoon and evening.
It won't just be tomorrow either, but also on Friday and through parts of the weekend will be pretty breezy and much cooler.
Get the chili on the stove folks, highs in the 40s are coming this weekend!