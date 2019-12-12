Below are some scary videos of Monday's (12/9/2019) volcano eruption on New Zealand's White Island. The death toll continues to rise. It has now risen to 16 people. The volcano was a tourist location and attracted more than 10,000 people every year. There are 1500 active volcanoes worldwide. 

Two of those killed were teen brothers born in the Chicago area. 8 bodies are still buried under the ash and have not been able to be recovered due to continued volcanic activity. New Zealand officials launched a risky recovery operation as the sun comes up Friday. There are also dozens of patients in the hospital - most in critical conditions. 