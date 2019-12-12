Below are some scary videos of Monday's (12/9/2019) volcano eruption on New Zealand's White Island. The death toll continues to rise. It has now risen to 16 people. The volcano was a tourist location and attracted more than 10,000 people every year. There are 1500 active volcanoes worldwide.
My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt— Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019
Two of those killed were teen brothers born in the Chicago area. 8 bodies are still buried under the ash and have not been able to be recovered due to continued volcanic activity. New Zealand officials launched a risky recovery operation as the sun comes up Friday. There are also dozens of patients in the hospital - most in critical conditions.