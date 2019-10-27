This is a scary video from a doorbell camera. It shows a Southern California family rushing to evacuate their home in Canyon County. The Ibarra family quickly grabbed some belongings and packed their car. The video is sad enough, but with volume up, you can hear how scared everyone sounds and someone say "Everyone evacuate, the fire's coming up." Not far in the distance, you can see the bright flames and thick smoke, from the Tick Fire. Thankfully, the family was reportedly not hurt and their home was untouched by the fire.
Video Credit: Ben Ibarra & WTSP
Firefighters are still battling the Tick Fire which is reported to be 55% contained. Meantime, the Kincade Fire, in Northern California, has grown to nearly 26,000 acres and is only 10% contained with 77 structures destroyed. Thousands have been ordered to evacuate across the state.