The NWS survey concluded that two tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A long-lived supercell produced a waterspout that moved onshore as a tornado in Barnstable, MA. It had a discontinuous path and lifted in South Yarmouth, MA. The same storm produced a second tornado in Harwich, MA., a few minutes later. Straight-line wind damage was observed in Dennis, MA and in Chatham, MA.
The first touchdown occurred at 11:57 am and lasted until 12:07 pm EDT. There were no injuries or fatalities. A waterspout moved onshore just west of Kalmus, MA at 11:57 am. The damage was discontinuous, but where the tornadoes touched down, the damage was quite significant, with winds as high as 110 mph. This is on the high end of an EF-1 ranking. The roof of a motel on the south side of Main Street in West Yarmouth was completely ripped off. Watch the video below to see this roof being ripped off.
Additional significant damage occurred southwest of Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School and dozens of large trees were uprooted. The tornado the lifted, however straight-line wind damage was observed from West Dennis to West Harwich.
The second tornado started at 12:10 pm and lasted for 5 minutes. It was on the ground for about 3 miles with no injuries or fatalities. It was from the same supercell that produced the first tornado. It touched down again near the center of Harwich. At least 150 Hardwood trees were either uprooted or snapped. A few homes also had shingles that were ripped off. Wind gusts were estimated to be as high as 110 mph, which is another high end EF-1 tornado.
