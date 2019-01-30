VIDEO: What Can Happen in Frigid Temps
A large portion of the US has been impacted by a polar plunge in the last day. In Kentuckiana, we experienced very low single digit temperatures and sub zero wind chills, ranging from -5 to -25 degrees. Brutally cold temps and wind chills continued north into the Midwest and northern Plains. That was where you could find wind chills today ranging from -20 to -50 degrees!
When temperatures drop roughly below 20 degrees, freezing pipes is always a concern. This is because the water inside them expands as the water freezes. This increases the pressure inside the pipe. When the pressure gets too high, the pipe can burst. Intense wind chills can accelerate this process.
Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to a home in Cleveland, OH. For this particular home, the pipes froze, burst, which caused the home to flood. All of that water then became a sheet of ice around the house due to the cold air outside.
Pipe bursts, home floods then freezes at Columbia and East 105 in Cleveland. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/h79kpC62OV— Chris Reymann (@reymannchristop) January 30, 2019
Pipes also burst in an apartment complex in Minneapolis, MN and the water was flooding the lobby, creating a huge mess.
Lobby of Churchill Apartments in downtown Minneapolis flooded by burst pipe: pic.twitter.com/RW76aetjrv— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) January 30, 2019
The good news is that you can prevent a mess like this from happening:
- Let hot and cold water trickle or drip at night from a faucet
- Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under a sink or on outer walls.
- Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees.
- If you are going to be away: Have someone check on your house to be sure the heat is still on, or drain and shut off the water system. Be sure to leave on indoor sprinkler systems in case of fire.
Even though it is not going to be AS brutally cold tonight and temps will be warming, many times there are issues two days and beyond after temps get to their coldest. Continue to take precautions until the weekend.
Some awesome info from the @NWSCLE coming your way-- frozen pipes may burst 2 days AFTER the most drastic period of cold. Continue to take precautions to keep your pipes thawed into this weekend. pic.twitter.com/H8SsP40QOh— Kimberly Newman (@KimberlyWXtv) January 29, 2019
If your pipes do end up freezing:
- Make sure you and your family know how to shut off the water, in case pipes burst.
- NEVER try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch. A much safer option is a hair dryer.
- Always be aware of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.