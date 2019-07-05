A 6.4 magnitude Earthquake rattled Southern California and parts of Nevada on the Fourth of July.
The strongest quake the region has seen in 20 years injured multiple people, ignited fires, cracked roads and even knocked out the power for thousands of people during the holiday. Check out this montage of shaky videos.
ICYMI - A 6.4 magnitude #earthquake rocked Ridgecrest, #California back on Thursday, July 4th. The earthquake was felt in the Los Angeles area as well.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZSXUo8cPCe— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 5, 2019
The US Geological Survey says it struck near the city of Ridgecrest, which is about 150 miles NE of LA. The earthquake was probably large enough to break through the surface of the earth and the fault is at least 10 miles long. Hundreds of aftershocks were felt with magnitudes of 2.5 of greater.
The USGS also says there may be more damage to come. There is a 1 in 20 chance that the same location will have an even bigger earthquake in the next few days.