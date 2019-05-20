A High Risk of severe storms was issued Monday for parts of north Texas and Oklahoma. These High Risks are very rare; the last one was issued about two years ago. Throughout the day PDS Tornado Watches were issued, meaning this is a Particularly Dangerous Situation. Then the warnings came - this is a day that will live in history.
A High Risk means widespread severe storms are expected and is generally reserved for days that could potentially become a tornado outbreak.
A natural question for us to ask ourselves in Kentuckiana is "will this get to us?" Yes, but not how it is right now. Right now you see a low pressure center with a leading warm front and trailing cold front. The addition making this so violent is a dry line. A dry line is similar to a cold front in that it's a barrier between air that is more dry on one side and more moist on the other side. We don't get them this far east, but it is often a catalyst of violent storms in Tornado Alley.
As this system approaches us it will modify and weaken, and we won't have to deal with the dry line. In fact by the time it gets here there will be little rain left along the front and minimal storm energy. It is still possible for us to get rain and thunderstorms from this, but not at the level of severity seen today. Not even close.
There is still an elevated threat of severe storms just west of us on Tuesday, so we will continue to keep an eye on this system as it approaches us. We are not expecting severe weather from this at this point. Marc and Rick will be with you on WDRB News tonight to explain more about why these storms will have a tough time getting here.