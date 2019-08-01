On a hot summer day, heading to a pool or water park is always a popular option to cool off. But could you imagine this coming at you in a wave pool?
This was the scenario for swimmers in northeast China this week when a wave machine malfunctioned and produced a gigantic wave! Dozens were injured when they were thrown from the wave pool and landed on the pavement. Reports say the incident was caught on video at the Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in Longjing early this week. The viral video is below and shows swimmers enjoying themselves before the huge, Tsunami-Like wave crashes down on them.
Wave pool malfunction injures 44 at Shuiyun Water Park in Jilin Province, north-eastern China. https://t.co/WCROCvodiq pic.twitter.com/kkjDBR17X6— Tokyo Outsider 🌏 🇪🇺 (@tokyo_0) July 31, 2019
Here is another angle from the accident that was taken from inside the pool.
Reports say 44 people were injured, including five that had to be hospitalized for broken ribs. According to Fox News, a spokesman said the freak wave was caused by a "mechanical fault," and said that the attraction will be open again Friday.