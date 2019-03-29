This is really a wild viral video. It almost doesn't even look real! Watch the moment when a Turkish man was lifted into the air, by a patio umbrella, due to intense & gusty winds.
It was all captured by security cameras in the city of Osmaniye in Turkey. As seen in the video, the man and a few others, were trying to prevent the umbrella from tipping over/blowing away in the gusty winds. However, he was not heavy enough to weigh it down. He was instead carried away by the strong winds and turned into a real life Mary Poppins. He reportedly jumped off the umbrella platform, a few moments later, after he was lifted several feet into the air. Thankfully, he only suffered minor injuries.