Every morning this week (through Sunday) you have a chance to see the International Space Station, and because of the time change it should be easier to spot. Each of these sighting opportunities lasts at least 2 minutes, so you should have a pretty good chance to spot the station.
This week the sun will rise around 8 AM instead of 7 AM because we have "sprung forward" into Daylight Saving Time. That should make it easier to see the space station because the sky will be darker and it will look like a bright spot. Below is the list of times and where to look from NASA's Spot the Station website.
The weather will cooperate for a few of these but not all of them. Check out the slideshow below for AdvanceTrak images for each of these viewing chances. Your best chances will be Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday will be marginal, so it might wind up being a good day, too, but it depends on how quickly Thursday rain and clouds move out. Wednesday and Thursday will be too cloudy and/or rainy to have a good chance of seeing the space station. Remember to send us any pictures you capture of the ISS so we can share them!