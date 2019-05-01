Storm chances are climbing and exact timing of rain for Oaks and Derby is still uncertain. Meteorologists Katie McGraw and Hannah Strong discuss the main points you need to know in the forecast.

For a transcript of this discussion, see the bottom of this post. To discuss this in more detail, we will break it down into two parts: strong/severe storm potential with Katie and rain/storm potential for Oaks and Derby with Hannah.

SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL

Storm chances are increasing through today and will remain the forecast for the next several days impacting many KDF events. There is a chance these storms could be on the strong to severe side today and tomorrow. SPC has issued a marginal risk for storms today and a slight risk is posted for tomorrow. Main threats for both days will be gusty damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail.

If you are planning on going to the Steamboat Race this evening - there will be a scattered showers and storms around. Coverage of storms will be increasing through about 10 pm. Again, a few could be strong to severe.

These storms will be moving east, away from the area tonight, around 11 pm tonight.

Storms return tomorrow. A few are possible in the morning, but it looks more likely by the afternoon.

This means there will be storm chances for both Thurby and the Pegasus Parade. It does not look like a wash out, but there will be rounds of showers and storms on and off. Some of these storms could also be strong to severe.

Notice that these storms will continue through Thursday night.

RAIN CHANCES FOR OAKS AND DERBY

Thursday has a threat for severe storms, explained above. At this point it looks like some scattered rain is possible before dawn, but that chance for severe weather is the main show during the late afternoon/early evening, likely starting around 3 PM.

Good news: It will not rain continuously Thursday through Saturday.

Bad news: I can guarantee rain Saturday.

Friday is the more tricky day with timing. Leftover showers still look likely early in the morning, but we may see a drier period through much of the late morning/early afternoon. By evening (around 6 PM) the isolated rain chance picks up again ahead of Saturday's stuff.

Rain looks less certain for Oaks than it did before, but it looks more certain for Derby Day. Our best hope is for the rain to move out before the Derby race, which at this point looks like a possibility. 1"-2" of rain will be likely for everyone before Sunday, and some spots will see more than that.

TRANSCRIPT OF VIDEO

HANNAH: Hey everybody - we're doing something a little bit different today on the blog. There's still a good amount of uncertainty in the forecast for this weekend, so we just wanted to have a quick chat with you about what we're seeing and our thoughts. So Katie's going to be our expert meteorologist today since she's worked on the forecast a little bit more in-depth. So Katie can you kinda nutshell for us what's coming up this week.

KATIE: Yeah, so it's obviously not ideal. We're going to be seeing storm chances increase starting today. There are going to be rounds of showers and storms, so you see that here. Rounds of scattered storms, some could be strong to severe starting today and definitely tomorrow. One to two inches all the way through Sunday. So tomorrow's severe weather risk is going to be a little bit better than today. We're already underneath a slight risk for severe weather. Gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, lightning, basically anything for tomorrow. It's going to be something that we're watching. It's not going to be all day rain though. Right now we're dry and we're bringing in scattered showers and storms, notice it's going to be favoring the northern part of our viewing area but by the evening coverage increases a little bit. So if you want to go to Steamboat Race, for example, I think there's a possibility it will be dry. But you want to be prepared for those scattered storms. As we get into Thursday, storm chances once again going to be increasing, especially for the afternoon and evening and we have that potential for severe. Now let's get into Oaks and also Derby. These are the days that are still a little bit with the timing flexible. We're going to be watching. This is what we're going to be tweaking and honing in, but this is what it shows for right now. Rain most likely on Oaks in the morning and then there's going to be a break. Bringing back some scattered activity right around race time. And Saturday, bottom line it doesn't look good. We could probably put 100% chance for rain at this time. It shows it really in the late morning, continuing through when the majority of us are there at the track. And to be completely honest, I think the joke a lot of us are making, it looks a lot like how last year ended up. But my thought process is, we still have a lot of time. We're going to be tweaking the forecast, and a lot of times our systems, just watching for the last four years, our systems arrive earlier than later. So there's a possibility this could be overnight, so it's going to be something that we're watching.

HANNAH: Yeah and I think the overall pattern here is waves, right? It's not an all-day downpour Thursday, Friday, Saturday. We're going to see waves earlier, later depending on as the data gets a little better as this moves through. Is that fair to say?

KATIE: Absolutely, and I think you would wanna be prepared for the rain. Worse case scenario, be prepared for last year basically, but hopefully that's not what happens.

HANNAH: Alright, thanks Katie. We'll have more information down below in this blog post digging into the science a bit more of all the uncertainty that's still involved in this forecast.