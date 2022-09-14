Another day today with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, but more importantly, the humidity isn't crazy high. (Woo Hoo!) We even got our first little taste of Fall Monday and Tuesday only topping out in the 70s, but from here on out we're going to start to heat up a lot more into the first day of Fall.
Our forecast for the next 5 days has us getting warmer every single day. Going from the low to mid 80s today, back into the low, hopefully not mid, 90s by the beginning and middle of next week potentially.
For perspective, this time of year should look a lot like...well...today! Our average high for today is 83 which is where we will be near this afternoon for our high temperature. The past few days, we've had temperatures below that average high and in the 70s as mentioned before. After today though, we are completely above average.
That's just the next 5 days though what we've been discussing so what about further down the line than that? Well, the first day of Fall is next Thursday, September 22nd, and leading into and probably into the first full week of Fall, it is still looking warm and dry.
The CPC's 6-10 Day Temperature outlook which compares expected temperatures to what our average is this time of year, has us in the 70-80% chance range of experiencing above average temperatures through September 23rd.
In terms of rainfall during that time period, the CPC also has our area pretty dry through September 23rd as well, including our area in the 40-50% chance range of seeing below-normal precipitation values.
If we look even further into the next couple weeks and toward the end of the month, we area still favoring warmer than average temperatures. just with a slightly less probability right now with those dates being so far away (50-60%).
Through near the end of the month for precipitation expectations during that time period the CPC also has our area still slightly favoring drier than normal conditions with parts of Southern Kentucky still included in that 40-50% chance range.
With very little to no rain chances even just over the next seven days or so, we will have to keep an eye on our drought monitor, even heading into the first week of October as we continue to watch a more potential dry spell for our area with warming temperatures.
If your lawn starts to turn a little more brown later this week, don't rely on Mother Nature to help you out! We will keep you updated on any changes and when rain can finally be a better expectation for our area.