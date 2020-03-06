It is a chilly, windy and cloudy March day! But you know what they say - if you hate the weather in Kentuckiana - just wait a day! Temperatures will be in the 50s tomorrow and back in the 60s by Sunday! You can see they are staying in the 60s on Monday, but will they drop soon after? Let's examine below!
For perspective, during this time of year, average high temps are in the mid 50s and average low temps are in the mid 30s. Therefore, Friday's (today's) high temperatures is about 15 degrees below normal. Saturday will be fairly seasonable and we will be ABOVE average for Sunday and Monday.
As we look farther into next week, (the next 6-10 days) it does appear that above normal temperatures will remain a theme in our forecast. The Climate Prediction Center has notable signal in the 6-10 day outlook for *Warmer* than normal temps. From March 11-15, there is a roughly 40-50% chance for above normal temps. Temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s will be happening regularly. Remember, average temps are in the mid 50s for high temps in Louisville during this time. So that is about 5-10 degrees above average.
CPC shows the warmer than average temperatures continue toward the end of the month (8-14 days). In fact, from March 13-19, there is even a higher probability (60%) for above average temperatures to linger.
Additionally, there is also a signal for above average precipitation during the same time frame. An upper level low pressure will develop during the second half of March and it will track toward Kentuckiana.
The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted parts of the Ohio River Valley, central and southern US for the potential of heavy rain and severe weather during March 13th - March 19th. Of course, that is many days away and also a large window of time. However, with warmer weather and severe weather season upon us - we will be monitoring this system closely. We will keep you updated on any threats that develop in the days and weeks to come.