Conditions today are incredibly hard to beat this time of year with lower than average temperatures and fairly low humidity to go along with it. With that being said, enjoy the next couple of days while they last because our near future could be full of hot conditions returning to our area.
Those that have lived here long enough almost would expect this because the Kentucky State Fair starts this week and it always seems that we get really hot once that starts. Well, that look like it could be the case for at least some of it.
Data looking into the second half of the weekend and especially early next week is looking very warm as we climb back above average for our temperatures once again.
The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook as us very likely to see above average temperatures over the next week to week & a half. That is basically anything above around 88 or 89 degrees for our highs. You can tell it's not just our area though, it is a good chunk of the US as a dome of High pressure will continue to pack in warmth into the US.
In addition to the warmer than average temperatures, our chances of rain over the next week and potentially even further than that are slim to none. The CPC's 6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook also has a very high likelihood of our area seeing below normal rainfall over the next week to week & a half.
While some tiny rain chances could sneak their way in over the next week, with high pressure continuing to dominate the forecast this week, we shouldn't expect much rain to end up adding up by this time next week.