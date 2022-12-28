Finally! Some "warmer" temperatures are now coming through our area. We'll be in the upper 40s with lots of sun today, which will help melt a lot of the snow and ice around the area by the afternoon.
If all the snow doesn't melt today, don't worry. The next week is trending to be much warmer for our area, but also much wetter to go along with that.
Above-average temperatures are likely for the entire next week and even into parts of next week as well. That will make a lot of those cold-weather haters happy! Upper 50s and low 60s are going to be the trend heading over the next week and it remains pretty consistent as well.
Warmer than average temperatures will feel great after the bitter cold air we just experienced. However, a lot of these warmer temperatures do not come with sunny skies. In fact, most of them come with a rain chance that will continue to increase heading into the holiday weekend.
Friday showers really start moving into the area, with data favoring our Indiana counties more than our Kentucky counties for now.
Rain increases in coverage and becomes more widespread for everyone for New Year's Eve. There is a positive to this forecast though. With lots of us probably having at least some sort of plans on New Year's Eve night, data is trending in the direction of moving that rain on out of our area and drying us out into the nighttime hours, just in time to ring in 2023.