Who's tired of the cold? I think it's safe to say a lot of us are, now that the first day of astronomical Spring starts tomorrow! Lows in the low to mid 20s this morning provided us with one of the colder mornings so far for Louisville in 2023 so far.
With highs barely getting to 40 for some of us through the entire weekend, we are due for another warm up and it looks like temperatures are starting to swing in that direction again this week.
We return to a Southerly wind on Monday, which will help start our rise in temperatures. Now, while highs are still below average through Tuesday, we will definitely be warmer than we have been this weekend.
We don't stop in the 50s though, as we will continue to climb eventually into the 70s later this week!
Not only does our model data hint at warmer temperatures later this week, but more data that we look at, like analogs from CIPS also hints at a bit of a warmer trend, potentially even out the next week to week and a half.
With that being said, our rain chances will also be on the rise as we head into the same timeframe as the warmer temperatures this week. The 6-10 Day precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center also shows us favoring above-average precipitation this week.
An active weather pattern this upcoming week will likely lead to more rain to add on to the already above-average year we've had so far in terms of rainfall for our area.