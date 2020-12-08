After a few gloomy and cold days, the forecast is about to change pretty significantly. By this weekend high temperatures will jump into the lower 60s!
While that heat is not record-breaking, it is unusual. Temperatures have climbed into the 70s before in early December, which we won't quite achieve this week. Temperatures in the 60s are certainly above average for this time of year, though. Average high temperatures are only in the upper 40s right now. That's where we *should* be this time of year.
After a few days of that warmth, a low pressure center with a cold front will come through our area and knock temperatures down again. But it doesn't look like that drop will last very long. This map below from the Climate Prediction Center is valid through December 21 and shows above average temperatures are likely for nearly all of the Lower 48. In fact above average temperatures are most likely through the Great Plains and into the Ohio Valley. There will be a large trough over our area creating southerly and southwesterly wind which brings us warmer air. A trough is a shorter-term pattern, though, so we shouldn't bank on that remaining in place long enough to keep us warm through the end of the year.
I will also add that this map is simply referring to "above average" temperatures, not necessarily warm air. Through this time period, our average high temperatures are in the middle and upper 40s, so the CPC is suggesting we would generally be above those numbers through this period. Winter officially starts December 21 (according to our orbit around the sun and the tilt of the Earth's axis), the day the map above ends. But climate analysis suggests winter might also be warmer than average. The images below come from Climate Central and show how winter may be warming more quickly than the other seasons.
In Kentucky over the last 40 years, the winter season has warmed (on average) more than three degrees while all of the other seasons have warmed between one and half and two and a half degrees.
Getting a little more specific, in Louisville the average winter temperature has climbed nearly four and a half degrees in the last 40 years. On average Louisville sees 12 more days through the winter season with above normal temperatures than we did forty years ago. That directly connects to the orange map above projecting we will see a stretch of above average temperatures in the next two weeks.
If you're more of a visual learner, this map shows places that have warmed the most during the winter in the last forty years shaded in the darker red colors. It appears all of Kentuckiana has warmed at least four degrees through that period.
For the record, it's not just winter. Louisville has been warming consistently since the 70s with a noticeable increase in this most recent decade.
We have just looked at how a warm forecast is taking us into the start of (astronomical) winter and how winters appear to be getting warmer. But what about the season we are still wrapping up? For record keeping purposes, we consider September, October, and November to be the Fall season.
September: September 2020 was the hottest September globally since 1880, when these records started to be kept. September's average global temperature was 60.75 degrees F; that's 1.75 degrees F above the 20th century average which was 59 degrees F. According to a statement from NOAA, "this surpasses the average global temperatures for both September 2015 and 2016 by 0.04 of a degree F (0.02 of a degree C), which previously tied for the hottest Septembers on record. The 10-warmest Septembers have all occurred since 2005, with the seven-warmest Septembers occurring in the last seven years."
October: October 2020 was the fourth hottest on record globally, but it wasn't as much of a scorcher for the United States. NOAA reports, "the average October temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 54.4 degrees F, 0.3 of a degree above the 20th-century average and placed the month in the middle third of the climate record." Those numbers mean temperatures were actually pretty close to normal, so nothing really out of the ordinary there. The numbers for the globe, however, still show near-record warmth. That same NOAA report says, "the average global land and ocean surface temperature for October 2020 was 1.53 degrees F above the 20th-century average and the fourth-highest October temperature in the 141-year record. The 10-warmest Octobers have occurred since 2005, and the seven warmest have all occurred in the last seven years (2014–2020)." Since the U.S. didn't see record warmth, we have to look around the world to see where that heat is coming from. Europe experienced its warmest October, beating the old record from 2001. And South America registered its second warmest October since we started keeping records for that region back in 1910.
November: NOAA hasn't released their November climate update, but the Copernicus Climate Change Service has. That's a program of the European Commission, and they report that Earth just had its hottest November on record. The Washington Post reports, "according to Copernicus scientists, global average temperatures during November were 1.4 degrees (0.77 Celsius) above 1981-2010 levels, beating the previous warmest November." Earlier this week the World Meteorological Organization issued a statement saying, in part, 2020 "is on track to be one of the three warmest years on record. 2011-2020 will be the warmest decade on record, with the warmest six years all being since 2015." We are moving into a La Nina event which generally has a cooling effect on global temperatures. El Nino is usually when we see global record warmth, so the fact that we are seeing global record warmth during a La Nina event makes this even more noteworthy.